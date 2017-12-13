Running until December 24th “Sleeping Beauty and Her Winter Knight” is at the Hobby Center with Theatre Under the Stars and last night Sarah Pepper, Geoff Sheen and Lauren Kelly got to take stage as Gift Holders 1, Gift Holder 2 and Gift Holder 3 during the production.

Here is the show description from TUTS.com

Starring John O’Hurley, Debbie Gravitte, Garrett Clayton, Lauren Taylor, Vonzell Solomon, Ben Giroux, and Jeff Sumner, this pop-music infused fairy tale is a magical holiday experience the whole family will enjoy. SLEEPING BEAUTY AND HER WINTER KNIGHT is a modern twist on the classic fairy tale, set to a contemporary score featuring the music of Aloe Blacc, Blondie, Bruno Mars, Jessie J, John Legend, Katy Perry, Mariah Carey, LMFAO, Pharrell Williams and Survivor. SLEEPING BEAUTY AND HER WINTER KNIGHT is based on the European fairy tale where a Princess named Aurora has a curse put on her by an evil fairy Carabosse. By her 18th birthday, Aurora will prick her finger on a spindle and fall asleep for 100 years. The Royal Family live under protection from Silly Billy and Nanny Tickle, but Aurora does prick her finger and falls asleep for 100 years. A handsome Prince saves the day by defeating the wicked fairy and giving Aurora a true love kiss. Broadway and TV stars perform in this interactive musical fairy tale with comedy, magic and pop music sure to delight children of all ages!

The production also features students at the Humphrey School and for the first time, The River.

They also turned Sarah Pepper into a blonde princess.

Princesses! Yes, that is Sarah Pepper as a blonde!