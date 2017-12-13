MIXmas IS COMING: GET TICKET HERE| ALL TIME LOW - PHILLIP PHILLIPS - BLEACHERS - LIGHTS | DEC 13TH
We all have that feeling that we are working harder than we probably should. And it turns out, we are right! And we are doing it for free.

According to a new survey at the Daily Mail, the average person starts working 17 minutes before their official start time, takes 29 fewer minutes for a lunch break than they’re allowed, and stays 16 minutes after their official end time.

When you add it up, that’s 62 minutes of extra work a day which adds up to about 31 unpaid days of work for the year.

Quick! Sleep at your desk right now! You’ve earned it!!

