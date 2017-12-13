We all have that feeling that we are working harder than we probably should. And it turns out, we are right! And we are doing it for free.

According to a new survey at the Daily Mail, the average person starts working 17 minutes before their official start time, takes 29 fewer minutes for a lunch break than they’re allowed, and stays 16 minutes after their official end time.

When you add it up, that’s 62 minutes of extra work a day which adds up to about 31 unpaid days of work for the year.

Quick! Sleep at your desk right now! You’ve earned it!!