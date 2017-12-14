**John Stamos’ 31-year-old fiancée Caitlin McHugh is pregnant. John is 54.

John says, quote, “We have the same morals and the same values, that all clicked nicely. So we said, ‘Oh, well, maybe we should have a family.'”

It actually happened before they got engaged in October. Caitlin suggested they do it before they get married, quote, “Because you’re old.”

He says, quote, “I’ve been practicing for a long time. I’ve done every schtick you can do with a baby on TV . . . all the bits and jokes and diaper gags. I’ll probably just do all that stuff.”

**George Clooney is a really nice guy! Not only did we mention that back in 2013 he gave 14 of his friends $1 million dollars, he’s also a really great person to be on a flight with.

Us Weekly has an exclusive picture of the note George and Amal Clooney gave to passengers with custom-made noise-canceling headphones, which featured Clooney’s Casamigos tequila logo, on their flight to England with their 6-month-old twins Alexander and Ella.

“Our twins just discovered squawking!! Hope this helps make the flight a little quieter,” reads the note, which was written on George Clooney stationary and signed from George and Amal.

So how did the flight go?

“George was nervous,” the source told Us. “But the babies didn’t even make a peep.”

**Ever wanted to ring in the new year with Lindsay Lohan? Well, it’s going to cost you.

A source exclusively tells Us Weekly that the 31-year-old was in the process of booking an appearance at a New York City-based event to celebrate New Year’s Eve later this month, but then she made some pretty outrageous requests.

Lohan initially agreed to $25,000, but a source said “then she got all diva and upped her fee” to $50,000. But that wasn’t all. She also requested two first-class round-trip tickets to Bali, plus an Airbnb rental valued at $1,000 per night. Suffice it to say, the person who wanted to book Lohan ultimately “passed,” the source adds.

**Google released its annual lists yesterday of the stuff we googled the most this year. As always, they broke it down into different categories. But here are the top 10 search topics overall in the U.S.:

1. Hurricane Irma. It tore through the Caribbean, then hit Florida back in September.

2. Matt Lauer. Kind of amazing since he was only fired by NBC two weeks ago.

3. Tom Petty. He passed away back on October 2nd.

4. The Super Bowl.

5. The Las Vegas shooting.

6. The Mayweather vs. McGregor fight in August.

7. The solar eclipse.

8. Hurricane Harvey, which hit the Gulf Coast back in August.

9. Aaron Hernandez, the former Patriots player who went to jail for murder, then took his own life back in April.

10. Fidget spinners. The top five searches WORLDWIDE were Hurricane Irma . . . the iPhone 8 . . . the iPhone X . . . Matt Lauer . . . and Prince Harry’s new fiancée, actress Meghan Markle.

**”Forbes” named Mark Walhberg the ‘Most Overpaid Actor of 2017.’ For every dollar he’s paid, his movies gross just $4.40. JOHNNY DEPP was #1 the past two years.

The formula they use is kind of complicated, but basically they looked at the last three live-action movies that a bunch of actors and actresses made, and compared what they were paid with what the ‘operating income’ ended up being.

The movies had to be released in at least 2,000 theaters to count . . . and annoyingly the data isn’t super current, because movies from the past six months weren’t included. So, for example, Mark’s last two movies “Transformers: The Last Knight”and “Daddy’s Home 2” didn’t count.

Here’s the Top Five:

1. Mark Wahlberg, returns $4.40 for each dollar paid. His recent disappointments include “Patriots Day” and “Deepwater Horizon”.

2. Christian Bale, returns $6.70 for each dollar paid.

3. Channing Tatum, returns $7.60 for each dollar paid. He was also #3 last year.

4. Denzel Washington, returns $10.40 for each dollar paid.

5. Brad Pitt, returns $11.50 for each dollar paid.

**Men have a reputation for turning into GIANT BABIES when they get sick, and a new study in Canada found that’s JUSTIFIED . . . flu symptoms really do hit them harder. The researchers found women’s immune systems do a better job of fighting viruses than men’s.

Why? They found that women’s immune systems do a better job of fighting viruses and producing antibodies than men’s . . . and it seems to be connected to their extra estrogen.

**Netflix has been a little odd with how much they seem to be into our watching habits lately, and a lot of people are creeped out that Netflix knows so much about our viewing habits. But one person actually appreciated their interest.

This person posted on Reddit that they were in a funk one summer, so they kind of went overboard binge-watching. And Netflix noticed.

Quote, “I finished ‘The Office’ in something like 5 to 10 days, I don’t quite remember, I received an email from Netflix asking if I was okay. . .Honestly made me feel better just knowing that someone, even a stranger working at a customer support agency, cared about my mental health.”

**A lot of people are unhappy that Selena Gomez took Justin Bieber back. And that includes Selena’s family.

A so-called “insider” says, quote, “Selena’s family is still not happy about her seeing Justin. Selena doesn’t bring Justin to any family events. She is spending Christmas with her family. As of now, Justin is not invited.”

However…not surprisingly, Justin’s parents are pretty happy that they’re back together. Another source says, quote, “His parents love Selena. They want him to date someone and think she is very sweet and a good girl.”

**In the new tease for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, an announcement is made during a family gathering. After someone announces something, the whole family answers with, “What?!” Kris Jenner looks absolutely shocked in the video.

“Did you not know?” Kim Kardashian asks her mom afterward, as Kris begins to cry. Kourtney Kardashian yells, “Oh, my God” when Khloe Kardashian appears, and Malika Haqq, also crying, then embraces her best friend. So is that the moment everyone finds out that Khloe is expecting with boyfriend Tristan Thompson? It’s possible!

Us Weekly broke the news in September that Khloe, 33, and the 26-year-old NBA player are expecting their first child together, a baby boy.