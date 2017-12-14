Everyone is talking about Bitcoin. I’m not gonna lie to you, I don’t understand how it really works but people seems to be making a lot of money off of it and our afternoon guy, Jason Cage, is all about it.

So does a couple by the name of Halle Tecco and Jeff Hammerbacher. They run an investment fund called Techammer. They both went to Harvard and are way smart!

They have worked for some of the biggest tech companies like Apple and Facebook and are all about investing in technology so that’s why they put a LOT of money into Bitcoin.

They have made a ton of money but instead of cashing it in, they are donating it to the cancer center at the University of South Carolina.

Not sure what the center plans to do but I would cash it in. Since you never know with Bitcoin. You could make millions more or lose it all.

Again, I don’t understand Bitcoin. I’ll ask Jason Cage what to do 🙂