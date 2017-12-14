Star Wars fans! Stop into Cane Rosso Pizzeria for a special pizza they’ll be serving for the upcoming release of ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi.’

According to ABC 13, starting today, you can dig into the C-3PO pizza featuring three cheeses (mozzarella, provolone, and goat cheese) “C3”, pepperoni “P”, and oregano “O”.

You can also sip on special cocktails including the Red 5, made with Deep Eddy Ruby Red Vodka, and Cloud City, made with Forester Bourbon and Aliseo Blood Orange Juice.

Thursday, December 14 through Sunday, December 17, come dressed in costume and you’ll get half off your pizza.

Both the Montrose and Heights Cane Rosso locations will also be showing past Star Wars movies to put you in the spirit.