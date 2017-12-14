It’s December 1994 for this edition of High School Notes. Geoff is looking for love in all the wrong places, but his friend Dan is trying to help.

Dan

Yo,

Are you going to the semi next weekend? I’m still taking Jennifer. Sorry about Tara.

Dan

Geoff

Dan,

Yeah, definitely going. Tara sucks but since she’s Ryan’s sister, I’m not really talking to anyone about it. Not cool! Anyway, Sloth has some friends and they all want to go. We’re going to the mall tomorrow so we can all hang out.

Geoff

Dan

Dude,

What’s WITH that guy? He has like 17 girlfriends. Has he ever NOT gone to a winter semi, a prom, spring fling, fall bash, or school dance without, like, 10 chicks????

Dan

Geoff

Dan,

I’m telling you. It’s because he does drama. It’s all girls. We shoulda done drama. It’s nerdy but it works. Hawley jumped into that last year and now that’s all he does. Dude barely even talks. It’s crazy. Why do you think I’m going to the mall tomorrow?

Geoff

Dan

Hey,

I don’t know if you heard, but Tara is going to this semi. Don’t get mad but it’s Chip Kellegher. Jennifer didn’t give me all the details but apparently he told Tara you’d be saying some stuff about her at lunch. The four of us are going together next weekend.

Dan

Geoff

WHAT THE ?!?!!?!? CHIP KELLEGHER??? THE CHIP KELLEGHER THAT I’VE SAT NEXT TO IN LUNCH FOR TWO YEARS?!?!?!

GEOFF

What will happen next? Find out on another edition of High School Notes!!!