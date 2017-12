Here it is:

So today was my sisters gender reveal party & when the balloon popped we were confused but then.. pic.twitter.com/ryGpArdS4y — kimz (@homeslicekim) December 10, 2017

It all happened in Pearland and when Karina’s Argueta, who was celebrating her birthday and her boyfriend popped a balloon that was going to reveal the gender of their baby. Well, it wasn’t blue or pink and Karina looked confused until everyone started screaming and she turned around and her boyfriend Bay City Police Sgt. Leo Chevez was on one knee!

The video was posted by Karina’s sister Kim and has since garnered almost 10 MILLION VIEWS!

See the full news story right here on KHOU