Sarah Pepper
Filed Under:Christmas, gifts, regifting, Rules for Regifting

What are your rules for re-gifting?

You know you have presents from years past that has just been sitting around and you’re not doing anything with them. So why not give them a good home 🙂 However, there are a few rules for re-gifting.

  1. Don’t regift in the same group. This way no one knows you re-gifted and you don’t run the risk of being found out.
  2. Don’t regift to the person who gave this to you originally. A good way to avoid this write the name and who you got it from on a note and past it on the gift.
  3. Don’t regift crappy gifts unless it’s white elephant. Use your best judgment
  4. Don’t regift something you have already used.

 

What are the other rules for regifting?

 

