What are your rules for re-gifting?
You know you have presents from years past that has just been sitting around and you’re not doing anything with them. So why not give them a good home 🙂 However, there are a few rules for re-gifting.
- Don’t regift in the same group. This way no one knows you re-gifted and you don’t run the risk of being found out.
- Don’t regift to the person who gave this to you originally. A good way to avoid this write the name and who you got it from on a note and past it on the gift.
- Don’t regift crappy gifts unless it’s white elephant. Use your best judgment
- Don’t regift something you have already used.
What are the other rules for regifting?