MIXmas IS COMING: GET TICKET HERE| ALL TIME LOW - PHILLIP PHILLIPS - BLEACHERS - LIGHTS | DEC 13TH
Filed Under:All The Feels, anonymous man buys all the toys at the goodwill store and gives them to local kids, The Morning MIX

Families at a Goodwill store in Fort Collins, Colorado got a huge surprise when an employee got on the intercom and announced that every single kid got to pick out a free toy. The Coloradoan reports someone wrote a big check to buy all the toys in the store.  So every kid who came in that day got one.  And this isn’t the first time it’s happened.

The same guy has been doing it every year for almost a decade, and never reveals his name. The employees know about it beforehand, and set extra toys aside to make sure they have enough.  Each kid can either choose a toy, a stuffed animal, or a children’s book. A guy named Todd Wakefield was the manager of the store the first year it happened, and works at the corporate office now.  But he made a point to come back for it this year, because it’s such a cool day. They didn’t reveal how much the guy who does it spends each year.  But he doesn’t want any credit for it.  He says he just likes to give back.

All the feels!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live