**Beyoncé is headlining Coachella this year to make up for last year when she backed out because she was pregnant.

Well, some fans are speculating that Destiny’s Child will reunite to some degree. The evidence is a little weak, but it’s interesting.

Earlier this month, original member LaTavia Roberson Tweeted, “I have so much to tell you guys! All I’m allowed to say right now is . . . never mind.”

LeToya Luckett shared a throwback photo of the group back in October.

And Michelle Williams recently posted a pair of boots that were worn during the 2013 Super Bowl halftime show when the core lineup of her, Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland performed together.

If the three of them reunited with LaTavia and LeToya, this would be the FIRST time that’s happened.

**Meghan Markle will marry Britain’s Prince Harry on May 19, 2018!

The ceremony will take place in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in Berkshire County, outside of London. Details of the reception have not yet been announced.

The royal family plans to pay for the bulk of the wedding, according to ABC News.

Markle’s new royal title will be up to the Queen, but it’s been speculated she will be the Duchess of Sussex.

The royal-to-be will be going through the process to become a citizen of the United Kingdom. Until then she will remain a U.S. citizen.

**Yesterday morning, The Walt Disney Company acquired 21st Century Fox for $52.4 billion in stock.

Disney taking ownership of one the country’s largest movie studios is one of the biggest media deals in recent years.

Speaking of Disney, their “Frozen” animated short airing tonight on ABC.

The short, titled “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure” is a 21-minute film that features four new songs, including one about a troll called “The Ballad of Flemmingrad,” sung by Groff’s character.

The “Frozen” films and shorts also feature the voices of Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel and Josh Gad and airs from 8 to 8:30 p.m. tonight on ABC.

**New ‘Bachelor’ Arie Luyendyk, Jr. opened up about his upcoming journey finding love.

“The journey obviously was a great experience and I did fall in love. I actually fell in love with two people … The toughest part about being the Bachelor would probably be the end, making tough decisions toward the end. I mean, that’s the hardest decision of your life, really. It’s a forever decision, so it’s not taken lightly. I think that was probably the hardest thing.”

We’ll see who Emily Maynard’s season 8 Bachelorette runner-up chooses to give his final rose to when his new season starts up next month on ABC.

**A new survey found 22% of us will give at least one co-worker a gift this year. So how much will we spend? 34% said less than $10 per gift. 59% said between $11 and $50. Only 6% of people said they’ll spend more than $50 on a gift.

Obviously it’s just the thought that counts. But sometimes we don’t even put that much thought into it. Here are the 10 worst gifts people said they’ve gotten from a co-worker.

1. Earrings shaped like chickens.

2. Coupons from a grocery store.

3. Roasted grasshoppers.

4. A roll of Saran Wrap.

5. A jar of glitter.

6. A coaster with their face on it. Not sure if that means their face, or their co-worker’s.

7. A recipe for dip.

8. An ornament shaped like an engagement ring. That’s a potential HR nightmare.

9. A wooden cat statue.

10. Used candles. Also, women are almost twice as likely to give a co-worker a gift than men. But you’re more likely to get one from your BOSS if they’re a GUY. 63% of male bosses and 45% of female bosses plan to give gifts this year.

**Disney officially announced its purchase of the majority of 21st Century Fox yesterday. There are a lot of potential implications, but I’m sure what you’re wondering is, what new movie franchises has Disney picked up?

The answer is . . . a ton. Including:

“Die Hard” . . . the sci-fi movies “Avatar” . . . “Alien” . . . “Predator” . . . “Independence Day” . . . “Planet of the Apes” . . .

The young adult sci-fi and fantasy movies “The Maze Runner” . . . “Percy Jackson” . . . and “The Chronicles of Narnia” . . .

The kid flicks “Night at the Museum” . . . “Ice Age” . . . “Alvin and the Chipmunks” . . . and “Home Alone” . . .

And the superhero movies “X-Men” . . . “Fantastic Four” . . . “Wolverine” . . . and “Deadpool”.

A lot of people are worried because Disney really doesn’t make R-rated movies . . . but they just bought several R-rated franchises.

The one that’s causing the most concern is “Deadpool”, because there would be absolutely NOTHING good about a PG-13 “Deadpool” movie. Ryan Reynolds even joked about it yesterday morning on Twitter.

Apparently you can’t actually blow the Matterhorn. pic.twitter.com/2bEAAcZrUv — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 14, 2017

**New in Theaters:

1. “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” (PG-13)

The second movie in the new trilogy is two and a half hours long, It stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Benicio Del Toro, Laura Dern, Andy Serkis, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher and Adam Driver.

“The Last Jedi” is written and directed by Rian Johnson, who did such a solid job that he’s getting his own trilogy of “Star Wars” movies. But after this one, the director’s chair will return to J.J. Abrams so he can finish out this trilogy in “Episode IX”.

2. “Ferdinand” (PG) Trailer

John Cena is Ferdinand in an animated movie based on the classic 1936 children’s book. For anyone who’s forgotten their childhood, it’s about a gentle bull who refuses to change his peaceful ways when he’s captured and sent to fight in a bullfighting ring in Spain. Kate McKinnon , Gina Rodriguez, Daveed Diggs, and Gabriel Iglesias as hedgehogs, and Peyton Manning and Anthony Anderson as some of the other bulls.

A lot of good movies are out over the holiday break. They’ll include “Jumanji” and the Hugh Jackman musical “The Greatest Showman” next Wednesday. And next Friday it’s “Pitch Perfect 3”, the Matt Damon movie “Downsizing”, and the Owen Wilson comedy “Father Figures”.

**It’s hard to believe, but just FOUR years ago, Netflix was just launching their original programming . . . and they only had three shows: “House of Cards”, “Hemlock Grove”, and “Orange Is the New Black”.

Now, there are at least four dozen Netflix originals . . . and well over 100 if you include movies. Uproxx.com recently ranked 48 shows from best to worst. And here’s THEIR Top 15:

1. “Orange Is the New Black”, 5 seasons, 65 episodes

2. “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”, 3 seasons, 39 episodes

3. “BoJack Horseman”, 4 seasons, 48 episodes

4. “Stranger Things”, 2 seasons, 17 episodes

5. “Master of None”, 2 seasons, 20 episodes

**Kevin Hart discussed his cheating scandal pretty candidly in a new interview yesterday.

He said, quote, “It’s beyond irresponsible. There’s no way around it. That’s Kevin Hart in his dumbest moment. That’s not the finest hour of my life. With that being said, you make your bed you lay in it.”

Kevin said he faced it head-on, by making his wife fully aware of the situation and, quote, “hoping she has a heart to where she can forgive me and understand that this is not going to be a reoccurring thing.”

Kevin added that it’s certainly not all fixed yet quote, “It’s a cold house. It’s a very cold house for a minute, and rightfully so.”