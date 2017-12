Special thanks to former Houston Dynamo player Stu Holden for stopping by the studio to give us all the details on his amazing event this weekend!

Kick in For Harvey

Look forward to #KickInForHouston this Sat Dec https://t.co/wCD1g7gYp7 tickets and help us reach our goal. https://t.co/j77gFwdCZA pic.twitter.com/J1nryiSqJQ — Clint Dempsey (@clint_dempsey) December 14, 2017

For Houston. Help those still recovering from Hurricane Harvey this Saturday at #KickInForHouston. Tickets, info at https://t.co/md8hLujHcD. #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/VZQg8ZEAUp — Houston Dynamo (@HoustonDynamo) December 14, 2017

List of players

Houston Astros Third Baseman Alex Bregman

Houston Dynamo legend Brian Ching

Seven-time Cy Young Award Winner Roger Clemens

Philadelphia Union forward Charlie Davies

Seattle Sounders FC forward Clint Dempsey

Houston Dynamo legend Dwayne De Rosario

U.S. Men’s National Team Legend Landon Donovan

International soccer legend Michael Essien

FOX Sports soccer analyst Fernando Fiore

U.S. Women’s National Team legend Mia Hamm

Houston Dynamo legend Stuart Holden

Former U.S. Men’s National team forward Eddie Johnson

NASA Astronaut Scott Kelly

FOX Sports soccer analyst Alexi Lalas

NBC Sports soccer analyst Kyle Martino

U.S Men’s National Team legend Brian McBride

Five-time Olympic skier and Gold Medalist Bode Miller

Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Steve Nash

Six-time NFL Pro Bowl Wide Receiver Chad Ochocinco

YouTube sensation Jake Paul

YouTube sensation Kade Speiser

FOX Sports soccer play-by-play broadcaster John Strong

San Jose Earthquakes forward Chris Wondolowski