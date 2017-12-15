When are we most stressed about the holidays? Some might guess during travel, others might say figuring out where the relatives are going to stay.

According to a new survey at the Daily Mail, the lead up to Christmas is the most stressful part. And the average person will hit peak stress THIS Monday, December 18th.

The date you were most likely to start feeling stressed out by the holidays was on December 1st. Apparently that’s when it really hits you that Christmas is right around the corner. But one in five people say their holiday stress lasts several months. 71% of us agree that the holidays are a stressful time of year. The other 29% must be huge fans of Christmas music, or single people with no kids. The most stressful things about the holidays are being short on money . . . finding the right gifts . . . and not having enough time to do everything.

According to the same study, the most common way we deal with all the stress is booze. It’s true! About a third of people said they drink more this time of year to deal with the added stress around the holidays. Eating more sweets and unhealthy food is a close second though.