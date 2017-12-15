This morning, The Morning Mix warmed up their singing voices to reveal their holiday wish list. Sing along in your head using the tune of “The 12 Days of Christmas!”
Sarah
12 Whataburgers
11 Road rage honkers
10 Springer Dingers
9 Harvey Hero’s
8 Taco Tuesdays
7 Pedal parties
6 Midtown pub crawls
Jose Altuve
4 Texans wins
3 Sheen kids
2 Freeways closed
And a World Series victory!
Geoff
12 James Bond movies
11 Thousand dollars
10 Power to-ols
9 Oilers ballcaps
8 Hours sleeping
7 Days in Vegas
6 Astros season tickets
5 Months, no bills!
4 Workout days
3 Kids like Star Wars
2 Brand new cars
And the NHL in Houston, 2019!
Lauren
12 Pairs of high heels
11 Sushi dinners
10 Different group texts
9 Facebook check ins
8 Twitter updates
7 Posts on Insta
6 Chick Fil A meals
5 Orange Theory classes
4 Niece and nephews
3 Pairs of Spanxx
2 Boyfriend kisses
1 And a latte with two sweet and lows!