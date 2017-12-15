A new survey at Career Builder found 22% of us will give at least one co-worker a gift this year.

How much will we spend? 34% said less than $10 per gift. 59% said between $11 and $50. Only 6% of people said they’ll spend more than $50 on a gift.

So it should not be a surprise that we get some pretty terrible gifts. Here are the 10 worst gifts people said they’ve gotten from a co-worker:

1. Earrings shaped like chickens. 2. Coupons from a grocery store. 3. Roasted grasshoppers. 4. A roll of Saran Wrap. 5. A jar of glitter. 6. A coaster with their face on it. Not sure if that means their face, or their co-worker’s. 7. A recipe for dip. 8. An ornament shaped like an engagement ring. That’s a potential HR nightmare. 9. A wooden cat statue. 10. Used candles.

Also, women are almost twice as likely to give a co-worker a gift than men.