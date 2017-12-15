Filed Under:ten worst gifts people get from coworkers, The Morning MIX, the worst gift you ever got from a coworker

A new survey at Career Builder found 22% of us will give at least one co-worker a gift this year.

How much will we spend?  34% said less than $10 per gift.  59% said between $11 and $50.  Only 6% of people said they’ll spend more than $50 on a gift.

So it should not be a surprise that we get some pretty terrible gifts. Here are the 10 worst gifts people said they’ve gotten from a co-worker:

1.  Earrings shaped like chickens.

2.  Coupons from a grocery store.

3.  Roasted grasshoppers.

4.  A roll of Saran Wrap.

5.  A jar of glitter.

6.  A coaster with their face on it.  Not sure if that means their face, or their co-worker’s.

7.  A recipe for dip.

8.  An ornament shaped like an engagement ring.  That’s a potential HR nightmare.

9.  A wooden cat statue.

10.  Used candles.

Also, women are almost twice as likely to give a co-worker a gift than men.

 

 

