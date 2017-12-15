A new survey at Career Builder found 22% of us will give at least one co-worker a gift this year.
How much will we spend? 34% said less than $10 per gift. 59% said between $11 and $50. Only 6% of people said they’ll spend more than $50 on a gift.
So it should not be a surprise that we get some pretty terrible gifts. Here are the 10 worst gifts people said they’ve gotten from a co-worker:
1. Earrings shaped like chickens.
2. Coupons from a grocery store.
3. Roasted grasshoppers.
4. A roll of Saran Wrap.
5. A jar of glitter.
6. A coaster with their face on it. Not sure if that means their face, or their co-worker’s.
7. A recipe for dip.
8. An ornament shaped like an engagement ring. That’s a potential HR nightmare.
9. A wooden cat statue.
10. Used candles.
Also, women are almost twice as likely to give a co-worker a gift than men.