You only had one thing to do, and then you BLEW IT! You had ONE job!!!

Sarah

We went to Geoff’s son’s birthday at the Children’s Museum and as we were leaving Lauren Kelly and I were trying to pay and we got to the pay station and there was a LINE and there was a LINE because a woman had put her credit card into the part of the machine that you are ONLY supposed to put cash in. So she had to call customer support and when he got there he said “No, not again”.!

So this has happened more than once.

So to the woman that stuck her credit card into the cash part of the machine, YOU HAD ONE JOB!

To all the others that didn’t see the picture of the dollar and the arrow point, you also, HAD ONE JOB!

Geoff

Reality-TV star turned White House staffer Omarosa Manigault got fired (or did she quit) from the Trump Administration. She tried to set the record straight on Good Morning America, alluding to situations in the White House “that have made me uncomfortable.”

White House sources told ABC News she was fired and escorted off the White House grounds by the U.S. Secret Service. From GMA:

“[Chief of staff] John Kelly and I had a very straightforward discussion about concerns that I had, issues that I raised, and as a result, I resigned.”

Omarosa had ONE job! Now she got NO job!!

Lauren

I was so excited to give my nephew Charlie a new BLUE Polaroid camera that I got him for the holidays. He used mine over the Thanksgiving holiday, so I knew he was going to love it. But when he opened it up last night…apparently all he really wanted was stuff from his favorite tv show, “PJ Masks.” He wasn’t too thrilled with the camera at FIRST, but he ended up loving it and thanking me over and over for it by the end of the night.

Sooo you’re saying I didn’t have to spend $100 on that camera, and instead only about $25 on PJ Masks stuff? Yep.

I HAD ONE JOB!!! (I still love you my Char-Char!!)