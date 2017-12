Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

After the release of his seventh studio album “All The Light Above It Too”, the multi-platinum recording artist has decided to hit the road again. He recently announced his 2018 North American and European tour.

The tour will kick off on April 25th in Austin.

Jack Johnson will be in Houston on April 26th at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Tickets are on sale now through LiveNation.com

