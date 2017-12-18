The Multi-Platinum recording artist is hitting the road for his biggest North American tour to date. Charlie Puth’s “Voicenotes Tour” is kicking off the release of his highly anticipated studio album “Voicenotes” that features his new hit “How Long” which has over 300 million streams worldwide. His new single follows his RIAA platinum certified single “Attention”. Puth’s last album “Nine Track Mind” which was released in 2016, reached #5 on Billboard’s “Hot 100”.

The Supporting act during his tour is Multi-Platinum selling artist Hailee Steinfeld who made her mark in pop music with the release of her debut single “Love Myself” in 2015. Since then she’s released multiple hits such as “Starving” ft. Zedd and “Most Girls”. Her current single “Let Me Go” with Florida Georgia Line has reached 150 million streams on Spotify and is climbing up their top 50 charts.

The pair will in Houston on August 24th at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 22nd through LiveNation.com