Photo: Ron Elkman / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Janet Jackson’s State of the World Tour came to a close on Sunday (Dec. 17) night in Atlanta: For a high-energy sendoff, Jackson recruited Missy Elliott for a special guest appearance.

Related: Janet Jackson & Ciara Take Kids to Disneyland for Playdate

The dynamic duo performed “BURNITUP!” from Janet’s 2015 album Unbreakable.

Missy tweeted her gratitude after the show. “Thank you @JanetJackson for bringing me out on your last show for this tour! You still AMAZE ME with your performances! YOU are 4ever LEGENDARY”

Check out fan footage of the performance, and Missy’s thank you post below.