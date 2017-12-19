Are you in charge of Christmas dinner this year? A new survey at PR Newswire had people rank the most stressful parts of making and hosting Christmas dinner. You might be able to avoid these things, but at least you know you aren’t alone with these results:

1. Timing things so all the food is done at the same time, 50%.

2. Preparing the main course, 14%.

3. Making all of the side dishes, 11%.

4. Taking all of your guests’ dietary needs into consideration, 11%.

5. Having drinks people will like, 6%.

6. Serving the food, 5%.

7. Preparing appetizers and desserts, 3%.