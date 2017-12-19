Filed Under:Gift guide for the ladies

If you are having trouble shopping for the woman in your life. Yes, I know everyone says, earrings, necklace, watch but what kind?

KPRC put  together a list of not only good ideas but also brands and styles. Everything from bags, to earrings all the way to watches.

This should help.

Also, don’t feel bad about procrastinating on your shopping. I haven’t finished all mine yet either. At least this will save your from aimlessly roaming around the Galleria for hours.

Click the link below for all the ideas.

Click here for the full story from KPRC

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live