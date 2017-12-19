Traveling for the holidays is exciting and fun. You get to see friends and family but no one wants to come home to a home that has been broken in to and unfortunately, the holidays are a hot time for break-ins.

Here are some tips from Safewise.com on how to keep your home safe over the holidays.

The biggest tip is DON’T post your travel plans online:

I know this is hard. You wanna share photos and videos and trust me, I am guilty of this but if you have posted anything online that would lead anyone to your address. This is NOT a good idea.

Talk to your neighbors:

Your neighbors know you. They know you’re car and alerting them will give them the heads up is they see anything shady. Call the cops.

Hide your Christmas Presents:

You don’t want someone looking in and seeing everything you have. It’s an open invitation for burglars.