It’s the holidays and money is tight for a lot of people and this person’s generosity is certainly making the holidays brighter for a waitress in Arizona.

We do know that the Secret Santa is a man and that he had a quick breakfast and his bill was $17 dollars but when the waitress went to collect the money, she notices that the secret Santa had left a $2,000 TIP!

Santa only had one request, quote, “Please split with the whole staff. Merry Christmas!”