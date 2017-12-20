Filed Under:All The Feels, Secret Santa

It’s the holidays and money is tight for a lot of people and this person’s generosity is certainly making the holidays brighter for a waitress in Arizona.

The news is calling the person a Secret Santa and it all happened in Scottsdale, Arizona.
We do know that the Secret Santa is a man and that he had a quick breakfast and his bill was $17 dollars but when the waitress went to collect the money, she notices that the secret Santa had left a $2,000 TIP!

Santa only had one request, quote, “Please split with the whole staff. Merry Christmas!”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live