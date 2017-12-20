Thousand of Athenians take part in the 9th Race For The Cure" event in Athens, an event that promotes awareness and the prevention of breast cancer in Women. (Photo by George Panagakis/Pacific Press/Sipa USA)

The organization is working hard to raise money to lower the mortality rate of this deadly disease. Breast cancer affects 1 in 8 Houstonians throughout the whole year.

According to statistics, 40,000 women will die of breast cancer in 2018 and Komen Houston needs your help to reach their goal of lowering that number in half by 2026

The race for the cure will take place on January 27th, 2018

Visit komen-houston.org to register and start fundraising today

Join us as we raise money to end breast cancer forever