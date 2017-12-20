For the past three years they’ve organized a toy drive on Christmas Day to give back to the less fortunate children in their communities. Over the years they’ve raised numerous gifts but many of their donor were affected by Hurricane Harvey making the need much greater.

The W. Houston Two Wheel Toy Run is looking for gifts for kids between the ages of 12 and 17.

The drive will be at Pub 529 located at 15444 Farm to Market Rd 529, Houston, TX 77095 on December 25th at 10 am

Help them bring a smile to these kids this holiday season!