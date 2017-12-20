If you want to be the life of your holiday party at work, you have to walk a fine line. So here are seven tips from Business Insider to help you!

1. Don’t skip the party unless you absolutely have to. Stick around for at least 30 minutes before you take off.

2. Don’t go on an empty stomach. Make sure there’s some food in there to soak up the alcohol so you don’t get too drunk. The appetizers they serve might not be enough.

3. Don’t avoid work topics, but don’t focus on work either. It’s the one thing everyone has in common, so it usually comes up in conversation. Just don’t focus on work or go in with an agenda, like asking your boss about that raise you’re expecting.

4. Be sensitive to other religions. Your work party isn’t a good time to take a hard stance on things like saying “Merry Christmas” instead of “Happy Holidays.”

5. Don’t dance romantically with a co-worker unless your boss already knows you’re together. A lot of people think their holiday party is a great place to finally make a move on someone. It’s not!

6. Don’t be the last one to leave. Especially if you drink a lot. Even if you’re not the drunkest, you’ll look like the biggest partier if you’re the last one there.

7. Never go to a third venue. If you’re sober and people are hitting a bar afterward, go for it. But a second bar is risky. By that point, you’re definitely drunk. And it might not be the official party anymore, but you’re still with co-workers.