Sarah Pepper: 

The best memory I have of Christmas is the year we all got BMX bikes. I love the movie “Rad” and we had all asked for them and we opened our gifts and realized Santa had left us a note to go to the garage and when we walked into the garage, Santa had left our bikes in the garage! There was over a foot of snow on the ground but that didn’t stop us from riding those bikes! I still have that bike to this day!

Geoff Sheen:

Watching Emmit Otter “Jug Band Christmas” with my brother, Johnathan.  I loved it because it was unique and I still remember that day like it was yesterday.

Lauren Kelly – 

we always used to do one of the nights of Hannakuah as my grandmother’s house and she had nine grandkids. So it was all of us opening the gifts and while we were playing with our gifts, my grandpa would make us a milkshake before we would go home and it was the best MILKSHAKE!

