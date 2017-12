Christmas is over. We hope you had a great time. Now it’s time to work!!! A new survey asked people when a “responsible person” should take down their lights, their tree, and their other Christmas decorations. The results:

1. Sometime in mid-January, 58%. 2. January 1st, 32%. 3. February, 7%. 4. Today (December 26th), 3%.

So it seems that America thinks once Christmas is over, there’s no rush. But once New Year’s is over? Time to get on that.