Colombian singer Shakira sings during the presentation of her latest album "El Dorado" during a private party at the Convent del Angels in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, 08 June 2017. (Photo by Marta Perez /EFE/Sipa USA)

After straining her vocal chords, doctors have determined that the Grammy Award-winner needs more rest in order to fully recover. Her “El Dorado World Tour” was scheduled to reach the United States in January but has been postponed until the summer.

All tickets purchased for the tour will be valid for the new dates.

Shakira is set to perform at Toyota Center on August 22nd

To purchase tickets for the new date click here