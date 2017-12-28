Every single year we come up with a list of things that we need to make an improvement on in our daily lives. From losing weight to spending more time with loved ones and we wanted to share a list of the resolutions we tend to break the most.

Lose Weight and Get Fit

Quit Smoking

Learn Something New

Eat Healthier and Diet

Get Out of Debt and Save Money

Spend More Time with Family

Travel to New Places

Be Less Stressed

Volunteer

Drink Less

I think for the most part people really want to keep these resolutions. The end of the year is a time to reflect on everything that happened in the last 12 months and I would say it’s likely everyone ate a little too much, didn’t spend enough time with someone they cared about and probably spent more money than they should have.

Do you make resolutions? Have you always kept them?