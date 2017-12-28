Every single year we come up with a list of things that we need to make an improvement on in our daily lives. From losing weight to spending more time with loved ones and we wanted to share a list of the resolutions we tend to break the most.

  • Lose Weight and Get Fit
  • Quit Smoking
  • Learn Something New
  • Eat Healthier and Diet
  • Get Out of Debt and Save Money
  • Spend More Time with Family
  • Travel to New Places
  • Be Less Stressed
  • Volunteer
  • Drink Less

I think for the most part people really want to keep these resolutions. The end of the year is a time to reflect on everything that happened in the last 12 months and I would say it’s likely everyone ate a little too much, didn’t spend enough time with someone they cared about and probably spent more money than they should have.

Do you make resolutions? Have you always kept them?

