Every single year we come up with a list of things that we need to make an improvement on in our daily lives. From losing weight to spending more time with loved ones and we wanted to share a list of the resolutions we tend to break the most.
- Lose Weight and Get Fit
- Quit Smoking
- Learn Something New
- Eat Healthier and Diet
- Get Out of Debt and Save Money
- Spend More Time with Family
- Travel to New Places
- Be Less Stressed
- Volunteer
- Drink Less
I think for the most part people really want to keep these resolutions. The end of the year is a time to reflect on everything that happened in the last 12 months and I would say it’s likely everyone ate a little too much, didn’t spend enough time with someone they cared about and probably spent more money than they should have.
Do you make resolutions? Have you always kept them?