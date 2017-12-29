Lauren KellyBy Lauren Kelly
Need yet another year-end list? Here it is: The Best Pop Albums of 2017, courtesy of “Rolling Stone.

Here’s their Top 10:

1. “Melodrama“, Lorde

2. “Rainbow“, Kesha

3. “Reputation“, Taylor Swift

4. “The Thrill of It All“, Sam Smith

5. “Harry Styles“, Harry Styles

6. “After Laughter“, Paramore

7. “Lust for Life“, Lana Del Rey

8. “Number 1 Angel“, Charlie XCX

9. “Dua Lipa“, Dua Lipa

10. “Pollinator“, Blondie

