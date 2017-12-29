Have you finalized your NYE plans yet? Well, WalletHub.com just released its annual list of the best cities to be in on New Year’s. They looked at the 100 biggest cities in America, and ranked them according to 25 different factors. Included factors were how much booze and hotels cost, how many restaurant and nightlife options there are, and how much interest there’s been according to Google stats.

The top 10 cities:

New York Orlando Atlanta Los Angeles San Francisco San Diego Chicago Miami D.C. Las Vegas

Those cities will cost you, though! Miami, New York, and San Francisco are three of the most expensive cities to be in for New Year’s. So, if you want to keep costs low, these are the ten cheapest cities for New Year’s: