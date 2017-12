GAIAM put together a list of some of the best practices and tips for keeping your resolutions

1. You have to be realistic

Don’t say you’re gonna lose 900 pounds. You have to be realistic about your resolutions.

2. Put an outline of your plan

Don’t go, rogue, have an exact plan.

3. Reward yourself

When you hit milestones. Enjoy them. It will help the process.

4. Don’t beat yourself up

We all mess up it happens to all us. Just get back on track and keep trying.

