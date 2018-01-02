Singer Mariah Carey performs on stage during New Year's Eve 2018 celebrations in Times Square, New York, NY, on December 2017. Mariah Carey's previous year's performance was interrupted by technical difficulties. (Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)

**Someone posted a list of the top 50 pop culture events you can look forward to this year, and a lot of them happen in early 2018. Here are a few on that list:

1. Next month, Justin Timberlake will do the halftime show at Super Bowl 52 in Minneapolis. Everyone’s wondering if Janet Jackson will show up too, but probably not after the whole wardrobe malfunction scandal from their previous performance at the SB halftime show in 2004.

2. On February 9th, the 2018 Winter Olympics will kick off in South Korea.

3. A new season of “Roseanne” premieres in March. A bunch of other reboots are happening this year too including “American Idol” with original “Idol” winner Kelly Clarkson is joining “The Voice”.

5. “Frozen: The Musical” will officially open on Broadway in March. Then in April, it’ll be joined by a “Mean Girls” musical and a “Harry Potter” musical.

5. It’ll be a big spring for the royal family. Kate Middleton is expecting baby #3 in April. Then Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are tying the knot in May.

6. Lady Gaga will start her residency in Las Vegas in December. She’s currently scheduled for at least 74 concerts. Britney Spears just ended her residency this past weekend after four years.

**Mariah Carey started 2017 off on the wrong foot with her disastrous performance on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” last year.

Mariah returned to the show this year and redeemed herself, although there was one part that went viral.

After the first song, she complained about the lack of hot tea onstage, especially with it being so cold outside. But, then she said, quote, “We’ll just have to rough it.” It’s possible that she was just joking . . . but then again, this IS Mariah Carey. It went viral on Twitter, so she later posted a photo of herself sipping on some hot tea, with the caption, quote, “Found my tea!”

Keep in mind though, it was only 11 degrees when she performed . . . and negative-7 with windchill factored in. She also sang two songs, and she WAS singing live.

Mariah Carey asking for hot tea during her NYE performance pic.twitter.com/IHOxdCoIke — mariah carey archive (@mariaharchive) January 1, 2018

**”Star Wars: The Last Jedi” hung onto the top box office spot for another week to close out the year at #1. It’s been the top-grossing movie ever since it premiered on December 15th. “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” came close, but couldn’t quite get there. Here’s the week’s Top 5:

1. “Star Wars: The Last Jedi“, $52.7 million. Up to $517.4 million in its 3rd week.

2. “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle“, $50.4 million. Up to $170 million in its 2nd week.

3. “Pitch Perfect 3“, $16.8 million. Up to $63.3 million in its 2nd week.

4. “The Greatest Showman“, $15.6 million. Up to $49.1 million in its 2nd week.

5. “Ferdinand“, $11.4 million. Up to $53.6 million in its 3rd week.

**Maria Menounos married her boyfriend of 20 years, Keven Undergaro, during the live New Year’s Eve broadcast she was hosting for Fox. Her co-host was Steve Harvey and he officiated the wedding in Times Square.

Maria apparently decided to do it two weeks ago when a producer mentioned to her that it’d be cool to feature a wedding during the show. Steve was ordained just two days before the broadcast.

**Carrie Underwood has revealed even more details about that “hard fall” she took on her front porch back in November. The one where she broke her wrist and had to have surgery.

She told her fan club members on Sunday that the fall caused severe cuts to her face that required stitches. She said, quote, “I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told [my husband] Mike that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in.”

It sounds like Carrie didn’t want to tell anyone because she wanted to heal first and then see what it looked like. But she’s admitting now that although she’s on the mend, she’s also “not quite looking the same.” Read the info HERE.

**Pregnant Eva Longoria has a lot to look forward to in 2018 as she prepares for the birth of her first child, and she shared a sweet photo on New Year’s Day.

“New year, new adventures!” the 42-year-old captioned a photo that showed her wearing a tartan onesie as she cradled her growing baby bump while four other people rested their hands on her belly. “I’m so grateful to my beautiful family for giving this new baby so much love already! #HappyNewYear #2018.”

As reported earlier this month, Longoria is four months pregnant with a baby boy, her first with husband Jose “Pepe” Baston.

Speaking of babies…

Jessica Alba and her husband, Cash Warren have welcomed their third child together.

Alba posted a pic of her newborn on Instagram on Monday, January 1, writing, “Hayes Alba Warren 12/31/17 Best gift to ring in the New Year!! Cash and I feel so blessed. Haven and Honor are already obsessed with their new baby bro.”

Cash also shared a pic that showed him cradling his son. “Hayes Alba Warren: You sure know how to ring in the new year!” he captioned the photo. “You showed up a few days early but we couldn’t be any happier. Your Mamma is the strongest woman I know … you’re so lucky to have her by your side. You have two amazing sisters who already adore you and I know you’ll be thankful to have them guide the way. On your first day of life, I promise to love you, to cherish you, and to provide you with a sandbox full of dreams to explore. Welcome to the family my sweet baby Hayes!”

**Look like we could see some snow again here in Houston in the new year…

ABC 13 Meteorologist Travis Herzog says it’s a long shot, but a strong jet stream disturbance working with a limited amount of moisture could make it happen during the afternoon and evening hours today.

A weaker jet stream disturbance over south central Texas is already producing a mix of snow, sleet, and rain west of Houston.

Once the stronger disturbance clears out Tuesday night, the temperatures will drop into the upper 10s and low 20s across most of southeast Texas. That’s hard freeze territory, which could put pipes at risk of bursting.

**The Houston Rockets have announced that guard James Harden will miss at least two weeks due to a Grade 2 hamstring strain.

Harden strained his left hamstring and did not return after leaving late in the fourth quarter of the Rockets’ 148-142 double-overtime win against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

The Rockets announced today that guard James Harden suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain during last night’s game vs. the Los Angeles Lakers. Full story: https://t.co/zNJxR17DOG pic.twitter.com/p9h5ZedEM2 — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) January 2, 2018

**“The Bachelor,” now in it’s 22nd season, is back! 36 year old Arie Luyendyk Jr., who last appeared on the show five years ago, as runner-up to Bachelorette Emily Maynard is back to hand out the roses this time.

Arie, a professional race car driver-turned-real estate agent, claims he hasn’t been in love since he was dumped on TV in 2012. The Arizona resident promised “he was ready for this” and declared his immediate desire to get married and start a family.

29 girls arrived by limo in front of the Bachelor mansion, and among plenty of cringey jokes, awkward hugs and nervous smiles, some girls pulled out all the stops to make an impression on the new Bachelor.

After a cocktail party full of foot massages, first kisses and cat fights, early on-villain Chelsea scored the coveted first impression rose. The first cuts of the season were Olivia, Bri, Ali, Brittane, Amber, Jessica, Nysha and Lauren J.

“The Bachelor” airs on Mondays at 8pm on ABC.