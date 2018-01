WARNING! LANGUAGE!! BAD WORDS!

A car was at a bank drive-thru when it suddenly sped off and hit an embankment, which sent it into the air and OVER a car that was driving on a cross street. It actually clipped the top of that car before landing!

It may have happened because the driver was struggling with the deposit canister and in the confusion could have accidentally stepped on the gas instead of the brake. The whole thing was caught by somebody’s dashcam. Warning! LANGUAGE!