Hoda Kotb is Savannah Guthrie’s new Today Show co-anchor after Matt Lauer’s firing. They made the announcement live on air on this morning.

“Today it’s 2018 and we are kicking off the year right because Hoda is is the co-anchor of Today. Let’s give her a round of applause. This has to be the most popular decision NBC News has ever made and I’m so thrilled,” Guthrie, 46, said.

According to US Weekly Kotb said, “I’m pinching myself. I think we should send some medics to my mom. [She] has likely fainted after hearing the open of that show.”

Guthrie called the move “exciting” for the network. “Hoda you are a partner, and a friend and a sister and I’m so happy to be doing this,” she gushed.

