Over the winter break, Sarah, BFF Elizabeth, myself and my boyfriend Gabe decided to go on a little vacation to Hawaii! Beaches, beautiful scenery, delicious food, and…cold weather??

Unfortunately, the weather we had was a little colder than we had anticipated…but it was still gorgeous! We hiked Koko Head mountain, climbed Manoa Falls to a beautiful waterfall, went on a helicopter ride over the entire island, did a sunset cruise, drove to the North Shore, ate some great food, and made a bunch of new friends.

It was a perfect way to spend the holidays with some of my best, hope you all had a great holiday too!

Mele Kalikimaka!

