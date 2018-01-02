It’s been cold for the last two days and it’s going to be colder tomorrow! You are probably cranking up the heat in your house, right?

It’s been tough for the Sheen family because my wife and I are VERY different when it comes to temperature. She’s cold during August, so you can imagine her state right now. Meanwhile, I’ve been sweating bullets because she leaves the thermostat on way too high!

In addition to it being too hot, I don’t want to spend a fortune heating our house when we can be just as comfortable wearing sweaters to stay warm.

My ideal thermostat setting: 62.

Her ideal thermostat setting: 75.

75!!! 75??? Just how hot do you need it to be?? That’s crazy!!