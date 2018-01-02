Filed Under:The Morning MIX, the top 10 new years resolutions, what is your new years resolution

For a long time, it seemed like people liked making New Year’s resolutions, but then giving up on them by February. According to a new survey, 32% of people say they didn’t make any New Year’s resolutions for 2018. Maybe by 2028, NONE of us will make any!

In the meantime, here are the ten most common resolutions people are making this year:

  1. Eat better.  37% of people made it their New Year’s resolution.

  2. Exercise more, 37%.

  3. Spend less money, 37%.

  4. Take better care of themselves, like getting more sleep, 24%.

  5. Read more books, 18%.

  6. Learn a new skill, 15%.

  7. Get a new job, 14%.

  8. Make new friends, 13%.

  9. Get a new hobby, 13%.

  10. Focus more on their appearance, 12%.

 

