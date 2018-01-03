**Justin Timberlake announced his fifth album, Man of the Woods, in a video shared on his social media accounts yesterday, and we couldn’t be more excited! The highly anticipated record is out on February 2, and the first single drops this Friday, January 5.

“This album is really inspired by my son, my wife, my family, but more so than any album I’ve ever written, where I’m from,” the 36-year-old singer says in a voiceover in the teaser. “And it’s personal.”

Man of the Woods will be the Grammy winner’s first album since the release of his double LP The 20/20 Experience in 2013. A tour may also be in the works, as a Toronto concert date for March briefly appeared on Ticketmaster but has since been taken down. Whoops, lol.

**Paris Hilton got engaged to Chris Zylka, and she has a massive pear-shaped diamond ring to prove it. Hilton’s rep confirmed the engagement to Us Weekly on Tuesday, January 2, and she also took to Instagram to share the news — leaving some people in shock with the photos of her massive ring.

The 20-carat rock was designed by celebrity jeweler Michael Greene and it’s reportedly worth around $2 million, according to TMZ. The outlet is reporting that he ordered the ring in the summer and picked it up right before their trip to Aspen, Colorado.

Chris is an actor who you may remember as Tommy on HBO’s “The Leftovers”. He’s 32. She’s 36. And they’ve been dating for 11 months. Chris also had a recurring role on the ABC Family show, “10 Things I Hate About You” a while back.

Check out the proposal:

Now flip through these pics and check out THE SIZE of this ring! Holy moly!!

**There were lots of celeb baby announcements over the winter holidays, and lots of eyes remained on momma-to-be, Khloe Kardashian. Khloe shared photos to Instagram on Tuesday, January 2, to celebrate being six months pregnant with the caption, “Officially 6 months.”

❥ Officially 6 months ❥ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 2, 2018 at 12:31pm PST

**A Jeopardy contestant named Nick Spicher lost money for saying the word “gangster” when referring to Coolio’s 1995 song “Gangsta’s Paradise.”

I was actually watching this, and it was soooo awkward, lol. I felt so bad for this dude!

During the New Year’s Day episode of the show, host Alex Trebek gave a clue about the book Paradise Lost and the song “Gangsta’s Paradise.” Trebek read: “A song by Coolio from Dangerous Minds goes back in time to become a 1667 John Milton classic.”Spicher quickly buzzed in to respond saying, “Gangster’s Paradise Lost,” and it was deemed correct at first.

Minutes later, the show’s judges determined that the proper pronunciation of “gangster” disqualified him from getting the more than $3,000 for that clue. The clip then fast forwards to the moment the host delivers the bad news to the contestant, announcing that the money would be taken away from him, and knocked Spicher out of the first place.

“Our judges have re-evaluated one of your responses a few minutes ago, Nick,” Trebek said. “You said ‘gangster’s’ instead of ‘gangsta’s’ on that song by Coolio, so we take $3,200 away from you. You are now in second place.”

OUCH!

I would’v gotten it right, just sayin. 😉

Let Nick’s mistake be a lesson to us all. In 2018, you gotta keep it gangsta at all times. Never Gangster #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/NMO7QsAfyI — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) January 2, 2018

**Mr. and Mrs. Grey will see you now! A new trailer for Fifty Shades Freed, the third and final installment in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, dropped on Monday, January 1, and is full of shocking moments – including Anastasia finding out she’s pregnant in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cliffhanger ending.

The clip shows Christian (Jamie Dornan) and Ana (Dakota Johnson) navigating their life as newlyweds. While Ana initially enjoys the luxuries that her billionaire husband can offer her, such as a gorgeous home and a private jet, the duo quickly run into obstacles when challenges from their past arise once again. Additionally, outside temptations cause Ana to get defensive while her former boss, Jack (Eric Johnson), returns with a vengeance. In the trailer’s final twist, Ana looks shocked as someone off-screen reveals she’s expecting a baby.

Check it out! Who all wants to come watch this with me on Valentine’s Day this year??

The Gaines household is growing!

On Tuesday evening, Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines had some big news to share with their family and friends…they are expecting baby No. 5!

“Gaines party of 7,” Chip wrote on Instagram. “(If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT) @joannagaines.”

In the announcement, Joanna debuted her baby bump in a gray sweatshirt. Chip also showed off his “bump” in a matching T-shirt.

The couple are already parents to two sons and two daughters. CONGRATS!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had a very scary end to 2017, when their two-year-old son Saint was rushed to a hospital for pneumonia last week.

Kim talked about it on Instagram yesterday morning, and said they had to give him multiple IVs, and have him hooked up to an oxygen machine.

According to TMZ, they checked him into a hospital in L.A. last Thursday, and he spent two nights there before he was released on Saturday. Kim’s post says it was three nights, not two.

She also said he’s “home and all better” now though. So, he should be fine. But apparently, it was serious enough that they called an ambulance to get him there.

Kim said he’s very “resilient,” and joked that he’d, quote, “probably say the ambulance ride was cool.”

ABC is airing a two-hour special next week called “Truth and Lies: The Tonya Harding Story”, where Tonya Harding finally admits she knew “something was up” before the Nancy Kerrigan attack happened.

Tonya’s ex-husband Jeff Gillooly planned the attack with two friends. They hired a guy named Shane Stant, who bashed Nancy’s knee with a police baton after a practice session at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in 1994. Back in 2013, Gillooly claimed Tonya knew all about it…she’s always said that’s not true.

Now there’s a new preview for the special where she admits she overheard them talking about taking out a competitor to make sure she made the Olympics.

It sounds like she’s still not admitting she did anything wrong though. She claims she confronted them about it, and still says she never helped with the planning.

She also says she feels like she was just a “pawn” in the whole thing, and still doesn’t get why people insist on painting her as the bad guy.

ABC’s “Truth and Lies” Tonya Harding episode airs NEXT Thursday.

DJ Khaled is already working on his New Year’s resolutions.

The record producer has recently been named a Weight Watchers member and social media ambassador, which he announced on both Instagram and Snapchat.

“To be great is to be healthy; to be healthy means a shift in my lifestyle, and the new WW Freestyle program is all about healthier habits for my life,” he said in a statement.

The program, which launched in December, features an expanded points system to include more than 200 foods.