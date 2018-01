This story comes from San Antonio and it is of a 4-year-old boy singing a song from “Coco” called “Remember Me” and playing his guitar. I was for his sister Ava, who would have been one this year but passed away in May. The parents posted the video on Twitter and said that Alex had no idea he was being recorded.

The family said they have been grateful and overwhelmed by the support from the internet and now the video has been viewed 1 MILLION TIMES!