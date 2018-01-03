Mark me down as one of those people who put “lose weight” at the top of their New Year’s resolution list. And this is one of the biggest reasons why…

At Christmas, I had a conversation with my wife and my mom about waking up early in the morning. I’m NOT a coffee drinker, but my mom is. So she asked, “do you have any caffeine in the morning?”

I told her that I drink about 2-3 sodas a day.

My mom’s response: “NO WONDER!”

“Ummm, no wonder…what, mom?”

“No wonder you’ve gotten so fat!”

My mom wasn’t even trying to insult me. She was just so relieved to figure out why I gained weight in 2017! Still, it was pretty insulting to have your own mother tell you that you are fat.

Have you ever been insulted by the person didn’t MEAN to?