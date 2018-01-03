If you have ever worked with someone who really smells, you might sympathize with this woman (even though she handled it really poorly).
Amber Bridges workedg as a supervisor at a magistrate court in Indianapolis when some of her employees started complaining to her about one coworker’s “chronic body odor.”
According to the Indianapolis Star, Amber bought a bunch of air fresheners and installed them all over the office.
Unfortunately, about six months later, the employee with the body odor complained to human resources that the air fresheners had created a hostile work environment and Amber was fired.
Now she’s suing the city of Indianapolis for wrongful termination.
She’s arguing that the employee’s body odor is a disability, and since she was working to accommodate it under the Americans with Disabilities Act, she shouldn’t have lost her job.