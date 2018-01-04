**It’s that time of year again…time to start getting ready for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo!

And The Morning MIX will be on hand later today as the Rodeo officially announces their 2018 entertainment lineup and we hear it’s going to be AWESOME this year.

We already know that country superstar Garth Brooks will open the rodeo on Feb. 27 and close the festivities on March 18, but we don’t know who is playing the dates in between. That is what we’ll find out later today, so make sure you’re listening this afternoon because we’ll tell you live from NRG Center as they announce it.

**Awards season is here again everyone! The Golden Globes are this Sunday, followed by the People’s Choice Awards on Wednesday, then the Oscar nominees get announced January 23rd.

A lot of the same people get nominated for multiple awards each year, so what do they do with all those statues they win? Most people assume every A-list actor has a massive trophy room, but that’s not always the case.

Here are some of the weirdest things actors have done with their Oscars . . .

1. Russell Crowe won Best Actor for “Gladiator” in 2001, and reportedly kept his statue in a CHICKEN COOP at his ranch in Australia.

2. Timothy Hutton won an Oscar for “Ordinary People” in 1981, and thought it would be funny to keep it in his FRIDGE to mess with his friends when they went to grab a beer. He put it in there around 2005, and admitted it was still there in 2010.

3. Kate Winslet won an Oscar for “The Reader” in 2009, and said she put it in her bathroom. Apparently, it’s fairly common. Jodie Foster, Emma Thompson, Susan Sarandon, and Sean Connery have all said they keep their Oscars in the bathroom.

4. Jared Leto won Best Supporting Actor for “The Dallas Buyers Club” in 2014. And the first place he decided to put it was in his kitchen.

5. After Kevin Costner won two Oscars for “Dances with Wolves” in 1991, he put them in his underwear drawer so they wouldn’t get stolen.

6. Ben Affleck gave his Oscar to his mom after he won for “Good Will Hunting” in 1998.

7. Jennifer Lawrence put her Oscar for “Silver Linings Playbook” on her parents’ piano at their home in Kentucky.

**Taco Bell will FINALLY be rolling out FRENCH FRIES later this month. They’re called Nacho Fries, and they’re French fries that are coated in Mexican seasoning that come with nacho cheese for dipping. And they’ll only cost $1.

There have been rumors about Taco Bell serving fries for several years now, especially since they used to serve them in Mexico back when they had locations there.

There was even a random moment back in November when they seemed to confirm they were coming after Mark Hoppus from Blink-182 asked them about it on Twitter.

They’ll be out on the 25th of this month. Taco Bell says they’ll only be available for a limited time, but if they’re a hit, there’s a strong chance they’ll stick around for good.

**Danica Patrick and NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. called it quits last month after dating for about five years. And rumor has it she’s already moved on to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“Us Weekly” has a source that says they’re dating. And, according to the gossip site TerezOwens.com, they were spotted kissing while they were out having dinner at a restaurant in Green Bay shortly after Christmas.

Aaron was with Olivia Munn for three years before they split last spring. Then he was linked to several other women, including “Baywatch” star Kelly Rohrbach, and Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn. Lindsey said they were just friends though.

**Take this rumor how you will, since it’s coming from the rarely-reliable “Radar Online…”

But they claim 55-year-old Demi Moore might be secretly hooking up with 25-year-old Nick Jonas. They say her daughter Rumer introduced them.

Obviously, Demi has a history of dating younger guys, which makes this somewhat believable. Most famously, she was married to Ashton Kutcher, who’s 16 years younger. But Nick is a full THREE DECADES younger than she is.

Nick did date Kate Hudson for a while, who’s 13 years older. And he was also with Australian singer Delta Goodrem, who’s eight years older than him.

**Last May, a guy on “The Price Is Right” broke a record by winning $31,500 playing Plinko. And the record was just broken AGAIN yesterday, but there’s a catch this time.

Plinko is the game where they drop big, circular pucks down a huge pinball-style board, and each puck can win anywhere from $0 to $10,000. The guy last year hit $10,000 three times in five tries and went absolutely NUTS.

Well, yesterday a guy named Ryan Glass won $39,200 . . . but only because the prizes were higher. The middle slot was worth $35,000 in honor of Plinko’s 35th birthday, and he hit it once. So, it’s technically the all-time record, but not really the LEGIT record.