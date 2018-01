Ahh man I’m so sorry to hear that, but love to see him smiling!! Tell him that this is just a test to see how tough we are and we’re gonna come back stronger than ever!!! #OneDayAtATime

(and DM me his GamerTag, I’ll play some XBox with him to help pass the time!) https://t.co/iBAE9K3LL7

— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 2, 2018