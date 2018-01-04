The wait is finally over, the 2018 Rodeo Houston Lineup has been announced and we can’t wait for opening day! Garth Brooks will hit the Rodeo Houston stage for the first time in nearly 25 years as he will be opening AND closing out this year’s concerts.

This year’s lineup is going to be out of this world with Alessia Cara and One Republic along with the likes of Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, and Texas favorite Cody Johnson joining Garth Brooks rock the biggest rodeo in the world!

Here is the complete lineup:

Hey y'all, the 2018 #RODEOHOUSTON Star Entertainer Lineup is here! Tickets on sale next Thursday, Jan. 11, at 10 a.m. >> https://t.co/b2QvAtATJI pic.twitter.com/g9N7VexPmj — RODEOHOUSTON (@RODEOHOUSTON) January 5, 2018

Who are you MOST excited to see this year?