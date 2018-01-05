**Last night Justin Timberlake released his first single “Filthy” off of his new album “Man Of The Woods.”

This song should be played very loud. https://t.co/qu4XwWPUIm — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) January 5, 2018

The new album will be out on February 2.

**We were on hand last night as The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo revealed the all-star lineup for this year’s rodeo! Here’s the full lineup:

· Tuesday, Feb. 27: Garth Brooks

· Wednesday, Feb. 28: Little Big Town

· Thursday, March 1: Blake Shelton

· Friday, March 2: Leon Bridges

· Saturday, March 3: Kelsea Ballerini

· Sunday, March 4: Alessia Cara

· Monday, March 5: Rascal Flatts

· Tuesday, March 6: Jason Aldean

· Wednesday, March 7: Thomas Rhett

· Thursday, March 8: Luke Bryan

· Friday, March 9: Chris Young

· Saturday, March 10: Cody Johnson

· Sunday, March 11: Calibre 50

· Monday, March 12: Zac Brown Band

· Tuesday, March 13: J Balvin

· Wednesday, March 14: OneRepublic

· Thursday, March 15: Keith Urban

· Friday, March 16: Chris Stapleton

· Saturday, March 17: Brad Paisley

· Sunday, March 18: Garth Brooks

And after 31 years of that beloved rotating stage, this year, it’s an all-new look.

“It’s in the shape of a star and tip-to-tip, it’s 126 feet wide,” Rodeo President Joel Cowley said. “It will really enhance the presentation inside the stadium and put the stars closer to the audience.”

Tickets go on sale online at rodeohouston.com on Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. The waiting room opens at 9:30 a.m.

**A lot of stuff from the ’90s made comebacks last year, from “DuckTales” to Zima. And it doesn’t look like that trend is going to stop now that it’s 2018 because apparently, it’s fashionable again to put your hair in a SCRUNCHIE.

But, of course, there has to be a 2018 twist to any ’90s comeback, and there is . . . people are making luxury ones, calling them “hair clouds,” and selling them online for well over $100.

See pics of it HERE.

**The Golden Globe Awards are this weekend. The predicted winners include “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” winning Best Drama . . . “Lady Bird” for Best Comedy . . . “The Handmaid’s Tale” for Best TV Drama, and Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” for Best TV Comedy.

The first award show of the season, “The 75th Annual Golden Globes” will air live on Sunday on NBC. Seth Meyers is hosting.

**Here’s some good news for you if you like to drink Diet Coke: It might make you LIVE LONGER.

There’s a woman in Grand Rapids, Michigan named Theresa Rowley who turned 104 years old on January 1st, and she says the secret to her long life is Diet Coke.

She drinks at least one can a day, quote, “Because I like it. I’m going shopping Wednesday and I need more Diet Coke. I have a bag full of empty Diet Coke cans that I need to return [to get money] to buy more Diet Coke.”

But Diet Coke or not, Theresa says she’s surprised she’s still around. Quote, “When I was 100 . . . I thought I’d pass away . . . then I turn 101, and nothing happens. Here I am, 104, and still nothing happens.

“I’m surprised that I’m 104. It just doesn’t seem like I should be that old.”

Read the cute story HERE.

**I find this story personally funny because on this season of “The Bachelor,” four of the 29 contestants are named LAUREN. One has already been sent home, and the other three are still in it. And it turns out ‘Lauren‘ is now the most common contestant name on the show.

E! News went through all the contestants from 22 seasons, and the five most common names are Lauren, Jennifer, Ashley, Amanda, and Sarah. They’ve had 15 Laurens . . . 13 Jennifers or Jennys . . . 12 Ashleys . . . 12 Amandas or Mandys . . . and 11 Sarahs.

They also looked at the most common names for guys on “The Bachelorette“, and CHRIS is #1. They’ve had 14 Chris’s in 13 seasons . . . 12 Johns . . . 12 Brians . . . 11 Ryans . . . and 10 Mikes. The host is also a Chris . . . Chris Harrison.

Only one Lauren has won on “The Bachelor” . . . Lauren Bushnell, who ended up with Ben Higgins back in 2016.

And finally, there’s never been a Bachelorette named Lauren, but there HAS been a Bachelor named Chris . . . Chris Soules from Season 18, who, by the way, is going on trial this month for a deadly hit-and-run crash in Iowa back in April.

**Gwyneth Paltrow’s “Goop” website is now encouraging people to spend $135, so they can give themselves at-home COFFEE ENEMAS.

Wait, WHAT?

Goop sent out their annual ‘detox guide’ yesterday, and it includes a coffee colon-cleansing system made by a company called Implant-O-Rama. You can buy it on the website ImplantORama.com.

The version in the newsletter comes with a one-quart glass bottle, but they also sell a GALLON-sized version for the same price. Keep in mind they don’t do returns, for good reason.

https://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/goop-enema-kit_us_5a4e6fffe4b089e14db95d6c

**New in Theaters:

1. “Insidious: The Last Key” (PG-13)

The fourth “Insidious” chapter is the only new movie opening today. “Insidious: The Last Key” focuses on psychic Elise Rainier as she investigates disturbances at her childhood home.

**Alex Trebek just revealed that he had BRAIN SURGERY last month, but the good news is it sounds like he’s okay . . . and it probably won’t affect your “Jeopardy” viewing.

The surgery was to remove blood clots from a fall he suffered in October. He had surgery on December 15th in L.A. to treat a subdural hematoma, and he spent two days in the hospital. He’s expected to make a full recovery.

The official “Jeopardy” YouTube page posted a video yesterday where he talked about the surgery . . . called it a “slight medical problem” . . . said his prognosis is excellent . . . and that he should be back at work soon.

**The eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones” will NOT air this year. Yesterday HBO announced it’ll premiere sometime in 2019. So far that’s all we know.

If history is any indication, it’ll probably be in the first half of 2019. Seasons One through Six aired in the spring. Season Seven aired last summer, and the finale was in August.

That means fans will have to go at least 16 months between Seasons Seven and Eight, and possibly upwards of TWO YEARS. That’s a long time to wait, especially since the final season is only SIX episodes.