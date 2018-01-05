If you have been to Rosenberg or are an avid lotto ticket buyer, you know about Rudy’s Stop & Shop. However, if you are only now getting on board because the jackpots for both the Mega Millions and Powerball are over 445 MILLION dollars! Then listen up!

Rudy’s is apparently the place to go. Some say it is the luckiest place in the State!

They are, quote, “number one retailer in the state” according to a spokesperson.

The odds of winning are one in 292,201,338.

KHOU did a really amazing story on the store. Click here to see it. Good luck. Play responsibly.