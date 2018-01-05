Filed Under:pet names for your significant other, The Morning MIX

Do you use pet names with your significant other?

Lauren Kelly and her boyfriend Gabe do. According to Sarah Pepper, here’s a transcript of every conversation Lauren and Gabe had during their vacation in Hawaii:

LK: Babe, you want to get breakfast, babe?

G: Babe, I’m hungry, babe.

LK: Babe, you want waffles?

G: I do want waffles, babe. Babe, should we also get fruit?

LK: Fruit, babe. Cantalope, maybe pineapple, babe. Babe, we should get syrup.

G: Syrup, babe, It’s the syruppy syrup, babe.

You get the idea! What are your pet names for your boyfriend/girlfriend/spouse?

