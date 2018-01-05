US Weekly is reporting that Brian Ingberg, the owner of Cafe 33, started the new year with a loss. His $1.3 million uninsured bottle of Russo-Baltique Vodka was STOLEN.

According to police, nothing else was stolen from Ingberg’s bar.

(Nothing else? Like, does he have MORE THAN ONE bottle of $13 million dollar vodka??)

“I am obviously very upset, It was the icing on the cake in my collection,” the Copenhagen, Denmark, bar owner said of the bottle, which he says he had in his possession for nearly six months. “Of the 1,200 bottles I have, this was a very special bottle to have there.”

So what makes this bottle so expensive?

According to Fortune, the high value of the vodka comes not from the actual contents, but from the bottle itself. “The bottle is covered with roughly 6.6 pounds of gold, as wells 6.6 pounds of silver. The cap is in encrusted with diamonds in the shape of the Russian Imperial Eagle. On its front is a photo of a vintage car, and the actual bottle is made of bullet-proof glass, in case you get involved in some James Bond-level martini drinking.”