Being polite just paid off BIG for this woman!

Her name is Oksana Zaharov and she lives in Jersey and she’s 46-years-old. She wanted to buy a $1 scratch off but the clerk messed some things up and she ended up with a $10 ticket.

It was one of those tickets where you get $5,000 a week for the next 20 years. One of those “Set for Life” things.

Well she felt bad when the clerk rang it up and didn’t really wanna pay the money but again, felt bad about the cashier having to re-ring something.

She was using it for a bookmark and hadn’t scratched it off until now and she HIT IT BIG! She wont the JACKPOT! $5,000 a week for the next 20 years!

She’s gonna get one check a year and after taxes it’s about $176,000!

She’s gonna celebrate with a trip to the Caribbean and send her two kids to college without the worry of student loans!